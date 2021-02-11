Surae shares the impact of the recent violent attacks on Asian Americans

- On Good Things Utah today – February 12, 2021 is the Lunar New Year, per the lunisolar calendars traditional in many Asian countries including China, Vietnam, and South Korea. The holiday of new beginnings, reunion dinners with loved ones, and Spring Festival celebrations in China also introduces the Year of the Metal Ox, marking the end of the Year of the Metal Rat. Those with an interest in Chinese zodiac animals may already know that some 2020 Rat predictions were just as unfortunate as the year turned out to be, and now, a new question looms: Will this Year of the Ox be lucky?
- Plus, a string of attacks against older Asians is leaving big cities like San Francisco on edge this morning. Violence, robberies and burglaries have some Asian Americans afraid to leave their homes and brought a greater police presence to Bay Area neighborhoods.
- And a new announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus. Quarantine is typically recommended for healthy people who have been exposed to the virus.
- Finally, Reagan shares habits that you thought were good for you, but experts say they may not be as healthy as you thought.
- And in our Parenting Moment, the question you should be asking your kids more often no matter their age. One mom says she asked her five year old if he was “okay” and was surprised at the response. We’ll tell you how it changed her parenting. Hope you join us for a busy Thursday on the second hour of GTU.