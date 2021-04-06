Surae shares ice cream sandwich hack

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Looking for a new dessert to try out at home? Look no further than homemade ice cream sandwiches thanks to this brilliant hack!

Surae showed Deena and Brian how to make a dessert your entire family will love to eat, and make.

What you need :

Cookies

Pint size ice cream

Optional: cereal, sprinkles etc.

Big knife

Get a kick out of Brian attempting to cut the ice cream container. It was a little soft, we’ll give him that, and he probably would have been better off with a serrated knife!

Once you have your ice cream cut, with the carton still attached, place the ice cream round on your same size cookie. Top it with the other cookie, remove the carton and roll in your choice of toppings!

Enjoy!