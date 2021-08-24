Surae shares her worst wardrobe malfunction

(ABC4) – In 1985, a change in license plate design brought a silhouetted skier, the term Ski Utah!, and the slogan, “Greatest Snow on Earth,” to the front and rear of cars all over the state. A 2007 refresh brought a more detailed skier to the center of the license plate while keeping the boastful tagline at the bottom of the design.

Nowadays it’s not a stretch to imagine a future license plate or another statewide marketing campaign that pays tribute to another local action sports scene grabbing increasing attention abroad. Skate Utah!, a homage to the skateboarding culture of the state, doesn’t feel like an impossibility.