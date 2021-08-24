Surae shares her worst wardrobe malfunction

- On Good Things Utah this morning – When it comes to live tv, you can always expect the unexpected! Surae shares what happened when a pair of her favorite pants slipped down without her knowing, exposing her to a guest sitting on set!
- Plus, a new survey conducted by YouGov in late May and early June for the the Wheatley Institution at Brigham Young University found interesting opinions about work/life balance post pandemic. The authors wrote that as parents were forced to adjust to changes created by COVID-19, “parents now see more options for possible ways to arrange child care. Parents with young kids have always called for work-life flexibility, but it didn’t happen until the pandemic,” said Wang. “Ironically, a lot of bad things happened during the pandemic, but this is a silver lining that allowed parents to actually try this. They love this. I hope that more employers will actually understand that this is probably good for both work and family for their employees.” To find out more click here: https://www.deseret.com/2021/8/20/22628760/parents-want-work-life-balance-but-they-dont-agree-on-what-it-looks-like-covid-19-child-care
- And it looks like singer Lizzo is putting her two cents into the hygiene conversation. The 33-year-old recently shared a recent article on her Instagram Stories where it was revealed that actor Matthew McConaughey hasn’t used deodorant in over 35 years and she seemed to be in agreement. “Ok… I’m w him on this one.. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER,” she wrote.
- Finally, Ms. Swift has finally posted on TikTok! A video posted to her page a mere two hours ago has already garnered 1.7 million views and counting, proving that #SwiftTok is very much a thing.
- At the end show – fall fashion has food all over it! And this isn’t about spilling – it’s about prints from lemons to mushrooms showing up on everything from jeans to jammies. See you what you think and join us this morning for a Tuesday edition of GTU Hour 2.