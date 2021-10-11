Surae shares her daughter’s ear piercing experience with a needle

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) - It has been just over two weeks since Duane Chapman, better known by the name of his TV show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter," visited the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. Since then, Chapman has been searching a Florida state park in search of Laundrie, wanted after his girlfriend Gabby Petito's death.

It has been nearly a month since the Laundries last reported seeing their son, who went missing just days before Petito was found dead in Wyoming. The couple had been on a cross-country road trip until Laundrie returned to Florida in their van without Petito. Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in Petito's death, which has been ruled a homicide. The FBI has also issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death.