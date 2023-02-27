- On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae went to Katy Perry’s concert in Las Vegas over the weekend and is back with her rave review of the colorful concert. Plus, did you watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night? The 29th annual SAG Awards have concluded, and some of film and television’s biggest stars finally got their due. Among the winners during the 2023 ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza were Jessica Chastain — this year for her role as a different Tammy — as well as everyone’s favorite chef, Jeremy Allen White. Brendan Fraser continued his comeback journey with a victory, as did “The White Lotus” queen Jennifer Coolidge.
- “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park and “The White Lotus” actor Haley Lu Richardson previously announced this year’s nominees on Jan. 11 on Instagram Live, where they honored some of our favorite movies and TV shows from the past year — including “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Bear,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and more. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and Elizabeth McLaughlin were also on hand to announce the nominees in the stunt categories. The SAG Awards are considered one of the biggest precursors for the Oscars wins. On the film side, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” both snagged a whopping five nominations, including best ensemble — which the latter won — and individual nods for everyone in their main casts. Meanwhile, some of the surprising nominations in both TV and film included Adam Sandler for “Hustle,” Hong Chau for “The Whale,” and Christina Applegate for “Dead to Me”. We hope you tune in on a Monday as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more on GTU.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now