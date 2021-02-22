Surae previews her special report honoring Utah’s healthcare heroes

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah today – Surae gives us a preview of her special report coming up tonight on ABC4 News at 6 on Healthcare Heroes: The Faces of COVID Caregivers. It’s the real and emotional side of those on the frontlines in our state.
- Plus, who is being most affected by the pandemic when it comes to mental health? In a recent survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63% of 18- to-24-year-olds reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, with 25% reporting increased substance use to deal with that stress and 25% saying they’d seriously considered suicide. “The mental health impact of the pandemic is much larger on younger adults,” said Dr. Shekhar Saxena of The Harvard School of Public Health and a professor for the practice of global mental health courts. “The figures that we have from the U.S. suggest that almost two-thirds of the young adults have some symptoms of anxiety or depression or other psychological problems.”
- And there is yet another new social media app in town. The good news? It’s easier to understand than Snapchat, and unlike TikTok, there are no dance moves to learn. The app is called Clubhouse, an invite-only, audio-based social platform where users share audio instead of text posts by entering different “rooms” and listening to or participating in the conversations there. Surae tells us who is already using the app. Hope you join us for a fun second hour of GTU!