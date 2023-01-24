- On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae tells us about her experience at the Sundance Film Festival meeting Daniel Dae Kim. Kim has made a career of creating multifaceted and stereotype-breaking roles as an actor, director and now, producer. And he has now created the first ever Asian American Pacific Islander house at Sundance. It’s a place where people can gather and talk about Asian issues and how Asian actors are changing the landscape of Hollywood. At night there are celebrations and events. Surae says she’s a big fan and not only got to chat with Kim but get a great picture!
- Plus, they don’t teach you this one in school. As a family therapist, the most powerful piece of advice I give and follow was not included in my graduate work or my clinical training. It is a lesson I learned from my dog. There is this thing that our dogs do when we walk in the room where they shake their shaggy bodies from nose to tail and make happy, snorty, grunty noises as they run towards us. Their entire body says, “I am overjoyed that you are here.” Is it any wonder that we call them our best friends? This thing they do is magical, and I believe it’s something we should all do with our littles. When my kids walk into the room, I LIGHT UP just like my dog. Not subtly. My face turns towards them with full attention and a smile, I say their name with glee, and I stand up and move towards them. I greet them with exuberance. I do this every morning when they wake up and come home from school. Our reunions are rituals in delight. When our kids see us delight in their presence, they feel delight-FULL. They experience their worthiness for connection reflected in our expressions of joy. This creates protection around their self-worth that helps them to flourish internally and feel confident in themselves. Sometimes when I share this advice, someone will ask, “But if we do this, won’t our children expect other people to do it too and be ill-prepared for an often harsh and cold world?” The answer to those questions, in order, is yes, and then no. Tune in to hear more about this Hot Topic on GTU or click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/i-learned-my-best-parenting-tip-from-my-dog
