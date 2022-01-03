Surae makes a cameo in a holiday movie and did you get a kiss on New Year’s Eve?

- On GTU this morning – If you have ever wondered why people kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to English and German folklore, the first person you encounter in a new year — and the nature of this encounter — sets the tone for the rest of the year. A kiss is about strengthening ties you wish to maintain in the future. If a couple that celebrates together doesn’t take the time to lock lips, legend holds that it doesn’t bode well for the relationship. For single people, there’s a superstition that not kissing anyone portends a year of loneliness.
- Plus, Surae shares her cameo in the holiday movie Sister Swap: Christmas in the City. She shot the scene here on our set. We all need to have a screening in her living room!
- And actress Halle Berry is setting the record straight: She did not say “I do.” The Oscar winner and boyfriend Van Hunt sparked rumors they’d wed over New Year’s weekend after Berry posted a photo of the couple kissing in a chapel during their tropical getaway. “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” the 55-year-old star captioned the shot. A second slide shows her and singer-songwriter Hunt posing for a selfie with “It’s 2022!” written over it. While Berry apparently just meant that it’s officially 2022, most commenters came away thinking that she and Hunt were official — as in, married.
