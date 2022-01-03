Surae makes a cameo in a holiday movie and did you get a kiss on New Year’s Eve?

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On GTU this morning – If you have ever wondered why people kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to English and German folklore, the first person you encounter in a new year — and the nature of this encounter — sets the tone for the rest of the year. A kiss is about strengthening ties you wish to maintain in the future. If a couple that celebrates together doesn’t take the time to lock lips, legend holds that it doesn’t bode well for the relationship. For single people, there’s a superstition that not kissing anyone portends a year of loneliness.
  • Plus, Surae shares her cameo in the holiday movie Sister Swap: Christmas in the City. She shot the scene here on our set. We all need to have a screening in her living room!
  • And actress Halle Berry is setting the record straight: She did not say “I do.” The Oscar winner and boyfriend Van Hunt sparked rumors they’d wed over New Year’s weekend after Berry posted a photo of the couple kissing in a chapel during their tropical getaway. “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” the 55-year-old star captioned the shot. A second slide shows her and singer-songwriter Hunt posing for a selfie with “It’s 2022!” written over it. While Berry apparently just meant that it’s officially 2022, most commenters came away thinking that she and Hunt were official — as in, married.
  • At the end of the show, if you’re lacking inspiration for 2022 hair styles, check out this list of hair color trends and start making a Pinterest hair board to show your hairdresser at your next hair appointment. Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors