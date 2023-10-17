- On Good Things Utah this morning – GTU’s Birthday Week continues with the top movies that were popular when our show started in October 21 years ago. Some of the favorites: A Walk To Remember, Spiderman, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and Bourne Identity with Matt Damon.
- Also, Surae is back from her trip to Maui and brought pictures of her kids vacationing but also stories of the struggle that the people of Lahaina are still going through after losing everything to thse deadly fires just weeks ago. Surae was able to talk to several of the residents there who are happy that tourists are back supporting the economy but also frustrated at the strain on resources with so many families still displaced.
- Finally, Crocs has done it again! The company just released a new design and this time they’ve taken a deep dive into the cowboy boot style. So will you wear it? Find out what Surae, Nicea and Savvy think. We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
Surae is back from Maui and Crocs releases a cowboy boot
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
