Surae has gifts for Nicea and Reagan

Need some good concerts to go to this summer? Camp Kostopulos (Camp K) has you covered! They are holding their first Camp K Live Koncert Series, which consists of five concerts. Two have already passed, but there are three more in store!

The latest on their agenda is Carver Louis with School of Rock Sandy, who teased a little bit of what the live gig will be like here on GTU. The concert is on July 6, and the next ones will be Bruce Music with Kristen Beckwith on July 13 and Small Lake City with Dan Walker and the AllStars on August 3.