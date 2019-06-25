Surae has gifts for Nicea and Reagan

On Good Things Utah today – Our family is growing again! We have pictures of Jessie’s new baby girl who just joined the family yesterday. Plus, our new host Surae came bearing gifts! Find out what she brought Nicea and Reagan that got them so darn excited. And when it comes to posting on social media, we’ll tell you why model Chrissy Tiegen says she’s now being “more careful”. And why are moms just not taking care of themselves? The reason might surprise you… Hope you join us today for a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah!