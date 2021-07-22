Surae gets personal about her recent divorce

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Surae opened about her divorce in a deeply personal moment on the show this morning. She started by sharing an Instagram post from a local mom with her 11 year old daughter – both shared their feelings about dealing with divorce, and then Surae opened up about splitting with her husband Devon about one and a half years ago.
- Plus, if you’ve been wanting to try meditation for more clarity in your life, lace up your tennis shoes. Walking meditation is a form of mindfulness meditation practiced all over the world. At its core, walking meditation is simply bringing your attention to your feet, your body and the ground below you and focusing your mind on what it feels like to walk. It’s easy, requires no special equipment and can be worked into your everyday life. Reagan tells us how to get started.
- And an expert has a new idea on how to make us all live longer — give us a literal chill pill. Could it actually extend our lives? Theoretical physicist Geoffrey West, who works at the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico, recently told Big Think that there could be a pill one day that would lower body temperatures in humans. We’ll tell you why the cooler the temps, the better it is for your body.
- Finally, water levels at Lake Powell have declined so much that multiple boat ramps are closed and owners of houseboats have until Saturday to remove their vessels from the Wahweap Main site, which is now closed to launching any houseboats. At Wahweap Main, motorized vessels can be still be launched, but officials are advising that only four-wheel drive vehicles be used because other vehicles are experiencing difficulties on the loose gravel. Would-be water recreationers should check out the National Park Service’s website for Lake Powell to get information on current ramp closures. Hope you tune into these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
