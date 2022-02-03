Surae and Deena try the Carrie Bradshaw TikTok challenge

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Our hosts take on the TIkTok trend that everybody is trying! Carrie Bradshaw has inspired a new TikTok challenge, and you don’t need Manolo Blahniks or a sparkly Fendi purse to get in on the fun. Following the December premiere of “And Just Like That,” fans are imitating the distinctive way Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) walks the streets of New York City. If you’ve watched “Sex and the City” before, you know what we’re taking about: no matter how clear the sidewalks are or how on time she is, Carrie is always slightly jogging to her destination, often wistfully glancing over her shoulder as she trots along. Tune in to see how Deena and Surae did – Go girls!
- Plus, the most important thing any parent can do for their children is to have conversations with them, starting the day they’re born. While genetics supply the blueprints, how much children achieve is largely determined by how and how much parents talk and interact with them. As parents, we want to make our words count. So why not maximize the phrases we say every day and help our kids get smarter, faster? Tune in for the most important phrases to use or click here for more: https://www.yourtango.com/family/say-this-not-that-to-raise-smart-children-can-think-for-themselves
- And there are a lot of ways the Olympics can be judged. Sportsmanship. Individual medals. The medal count between countries. Less familiar is putting the medal count between states in the US. Onlinebetting.com pulled together data to pit all 50 states against each other in their Winter Olympic medal count. You can see the results in the map below. Minnesota came out on top in the final tally, piling up 92 total medals. It also had the most gold medals at 34. We’ll tell you where Utah falls on the list!
- Finally, more and more adults are taking over-the-counter melatonin to get to sleep, and some of them may be using it at dangerously high levels, a new study has found. While overall use among the United States adult population is still “relatively low,” the study does “document a significant many-fold increase in melatonin use in the past few years,” said sleep specialist Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in the division of sleep medicine for Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study The study, published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA, found that by 2018 Americans were taking more than twice the amount of melatonin they took a decade earlier. Experts worry that the pandemic’s negative impact on sleep may have further increased the widespread reliance on sleeping aids, Robbins said. Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter