Surae and Ali share favorite gift ideas for kids

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Surae and Ali share their favorite must-haves for baby! If you’re shopping for baby’s first Christmas, look no further than these awesome items!

Ali’s picks:

Baby clothing by Spearmint Love www.spearmintlove.com

Baby game from Ikea www.ikea.com

ABC “What Can She Be” book www.amazon.com

“What Makes a Rainbow” ribbon book www.amazon.com

“LittleTraveler” board book series www.amazon.com

Surae’s picks:

Battat B. Symphony Musical Toy Orchestra for babies and toddlers www.amzaon.com

Lobzon Automatic Stealing Coin Cat Kitty www.amazon.com

Little Live Pets – My Kissing Puppy www.amazon.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

