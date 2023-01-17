- On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.
- Plus, while many of us are contemplating our big travel plans for the next year, now might be an excellent time to let those long-dreamt-about family vacation ideas come to fruition. If you want your child or teenager to experience the same magic on vacation, take them to any of these family vacation destinations. From glaciers to beachfronts, dinosaurs to Disney characters, there’s something here for everyone — even the kid that’s hard to please:
- Miami Beach, Florida
- Best for ages: 8-12 Why go? Although it’s often associated with a party crowd or retirees, Miami Beach also has plenty of kid-friendly activities. What to do: Miami Beach has the most tropical beaches in the continental United States. As you drive to Miami Beach from Miami, you hit your first two must-see attractions. Indoors, the Children’s Museum shares an island with Jungle Island. Where to stay: At the north end of the island, Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour has the best kids’ beach club. At the south end, Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach has direct beach access and sits between two public parks.
- Millennium Park, Chicago
- Best for ages: 2-12 Why go? It’s an amazing green gathering place. What to do: Strike a pose in the reflective Cloud Gate sculpture (affectionately known as The Bean). Splash around in the animated Crown Fountain, which literally makes faces at you. Join one of the free activities (family yoga, anyone?) on the big lawn or rent bikes from Bike and Roll Chicago or Divvy Bikes Millennium Park to ride to nearby Navy Pier. Where to stay: Both the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel and the Swissotel Chicago on the Riverwalk are within three blocks of Millennium Park.
- Jackson Hole, Wyoming
- Best for ages: 6-16 Why go? Jackson Hole is home to Grand Teton National Park and a world-class ski resort. What to do: Jackson Hole boasts more outdoor activities than there are hours in the day. You can raft the scenic Snake River, tube down the runs at Snow King Resort in Jackson or explore the magical ice castle and ice skate in Teton Village. Where to stay: Hotel Terra Jackson Hole and Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, both Noble House Hotels, are within walking distance of the chairlifts. Both properties have ski packages in the winter and national park packages in the summer.
We hope you join these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah.
