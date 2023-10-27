SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Claudia Kite, the Associate Shelter Director, and Olivia Dario, the Development Director, joined us on the show to discuss Safe Harbor Crisis Center’s mission in supporting domestic violence and sexual assault service providers in Davis County, Utah.

Safe Harbor is the first and only organization of its kind in Davis County, established in 1994 by concerned citizens. They provide a range of essential services, including a 24/7 Crisis Hotline and a 45-day Emergency Shelter, Transitional Housing for those at risk of homelessness, and a Lifeline and Prevention Center offering advocacy services and free therapy sessions. All their services are provided free of charge, thanks to support from federal, state, county, and individual donors. The organization aims to address the challenges victims of abuse face, such as financial abuse, stigmas, and fear, which often prevent them from seeking help and leaving their abusive relationships.

Their “Safe Homes for the Holidays” initiative offers up to 12 months of safe and affordable housing to victims. Support the cause by attending the Evergreens Benefit on November 16th, 2023. There will be gift baskets, Christmas trees, and other exciting items featured in an auction to unite the community against domestic violence and sexual assault.

For more information, you can visit Safe Harbor Crisis Center’s website at https://safeharborhope.org or follow them on social media, including Instagram (@safeharborhope), Facebook (SafeHarborCrisisCenter), LinkedIn (@safe-harbor-crisis-center), and Twitter (@SafeHarborUT).