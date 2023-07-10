SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Looking for a theater that features the classics and the new? The Salt Lake Film Society is the place for you. The SLFS is a non-profit which proudly exhibits a charity of diverse, independent films and ones that are not featured in mainstream theaters.

The SLFS offers a unique experience that is engaging to the community, exposes them to new cultures and emphasizes stories from underrepresented voices. Some exciting things coming up include their 2nd annual Summer Showdown where classics such as Dirty Dancing will be featured and long-awaited films such as Oppenheimer and Barbie will both open July 21st at their theater.

From now until August 15th, with every donation SLFS receives, it will be matched. Get involved with the community and take the kids to see a classic or two! Visit their website for more details.