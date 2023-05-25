Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – With such a significant influence on the next generation, moms deserve all the support they can get. Jamie Taylor, founder of the I Am Mom Summit, spoke today about her vision to help educate and inspire moms.

As a mom, she understood how challenging motherhood can be, yet there was no formal training on how to be a parent. She wished more resources were available to moms, so she and her husband created a free online conference to solve this problem. They hope to change the world one mom at a time.

Over the past six summits, over 50,000 individuals have attended worldwide, and 144 speakers have presented on all topics geared to motherhood.

This year’s summit is being held on Thursday, June 1st. This is a free online conference. However, tickets will be offered to attend the event in person this year! The event will be streamed from Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy, UT. Moms can register by clicking here.

The keynote speakers for this year’s conference are Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, and Richard and Linda Eyre. VIP tickets are also available for purchase, including a meet and greet with the speakers following the event.

This year’s topics are one’s you will not want to miss! Topics include:

Productivity

Mom guilt

Family values

Summer safety

Relationships

Creating memories

To have more support on your journey through motherhood, visit https://iammomsummit.com/. To see more of the I Am Mom mission, follow them on social media @i_am_mom_summit.