Rachel Anderson the Marketing Specialist at The Road Home discussed the Apple Tree program which supports children living in homeless shelters.

Anderson said that despite common conceptions of homelessness it doesn’t just affect adults, with approximately 160 children living at the Road Home family shelter in Midvale. The Apple Tree program is in place to support these children living in shelters with back-to-school supplies and items. This includes clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, and backpacks.

Those in the community looking to donate can do so in a couple of different ways, including a Venmo donation via Venmo at @roadhomeappletree and a volunteer will go shopping with the donated funds. Other ways include using the Apple Tree program’s Amazon Wish List and Target Registry to purchase specific items for individual kids. All donations made to the program go 100% percent to the kids living at the shelter.

For viewers looking to find more information on the program or to donate to wish lists, Anderson said that you can visit theroadhomeappletree.com