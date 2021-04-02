Supporting local businesses with Shop Local Utah

Ashlee Cho, creator of Shop Local Utah was in studio with a conversation on the importance of shopping local, especially due to the impact small businesses have had during COVID, and also how easy it can be to support them. This is something Ashelee is very passionate about, and she loves finding unique, local companies and going to markets!
Ashlee was inspired to start Shop Local Utah after seeing businesses being impacted by COVID-19, and the increase of shopping on Amazon, Target, etc. She brought items and goodies from some of her favorite local businesses such as Life’s a Freeze, Mrs. Cavanaugh’s chocolates, Blue Lily Candles, Four and Twenty Sailors, A Banner Day by Jeni Gochnour and various items she makes and sells, along with her sister, at Jenibee Market.
Shop Ashlee’s website at shoplocalut.com for locally manufactured merchandise. Sales go back into helping her feature more local gems, and spread awareness of the importance of shopping local!
Get 10% off Shop Local merchandise with code: GOODTHINGS
Follow along on IG @shoplocalutah Businesses can e-mail shoplocalut@gmail.com for features and/or collaborations. Products which sold in limited quantities available at www.shoplocalut.com