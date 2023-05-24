Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Ensuring the youth within the LGBTQ+ community are supported and cared for is a necessity. Jordan Sgro, Executive Director of Encircle, came into the studio to share with us an exciting development within their blanket of support.

Encircle is Utah’s largest LGBTQ+ youth organization. They provide life-affirming therapy, programs, and services to LGBTQ+ youth, students and families across Wasatch and Summit counties. As of February 2023, Encircle has provided 169,927 mental health services, 18,698 therapy sessions, and served 61,787 unique individuals across three different locations.

Sgro informed us that Encircle is opening their fourth location in Heber, UT that will provide much needed services and create a space for LBGTQ+ youth within Wasatch and Summit counties to feel safe. The grand opening is on Saturday June 10th, 2023 at 11:00A.M. and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit their website encircletogether.org or find them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.