Support your local makers and artists this holiday season

There’s never been a more important year to shop local, and support the makers and artists in the community. As the holidays approach, think of giving one-of-a-kind items like we got to see this morning. Our city is full of talented people who make their living creating beautiful items. Be sure to check out four more items we saw in the second hour as well right here.

Designs by Wildside: Don’t forget your pups this holiday season! By Candi Wong, she tells us she was inspired by her three golden retrievers. The goal is to design modern and durable pet wear. We saw a brand new harness from her Tails and Trails line coming very soon. A leash that’s part of their best selling line, The Mountain Peak Collection and comes in various colors. Designs by Wildside also offers every day collars made with cotton fabric if you want to switch things up!

facebook.com/DesignsByWildside

www.designsbywildside.com



Peachfetti: The Joy and love for polymer clay and resin jewelry, hair accessories, stationary, and miniatures is what inspired the Peachfetti brand. Everything is 100% handmade by Karinna Ly, and she strives to make everything as unique as possible. Since 2012, Peachfetti has a wide range of products, anything ranging from hair clips to keychains, earrings to necklaces, pop socket grips to miniatures, and rings to pens! All of these products are made locally here, in the heart of SLC https://www.instagram.com/peachfetti/

www.infiniteconfetti.storenvy.com



Beehive Soap and Body Care: Tami Thornton shows off her lovely gift basket, soaps, lotion bar, bath fizzies, goat milk cream, and more! There are snowflake soaps, gift sets with four half bars of soap. Use code goodthingsutah for 10% off all products expires end of day Dec 3 rd www.beehivesoap.com

www.facebook.com/beehivesoap

Alissa Creno Art: It’s all things whimsical art, animation, and books. Alissa is an illustrator who makes art and children’s books that will put a smile on your face. She’s illustrated six children’s books and brought two favorites in to show! Her writer is Victor Biton and stories are swee,t and perfect for reading with your family. The Worried Kid is about a boy named Doug who is too anxious about his life to sleep, and all the ways he tries to go to bed before he finally manages to. The Mystery of the Vanishing Rainbow is about a little girl named Beauty Mark trying to save a magic rainbow disappearing from her village. We also saw her handmade pins, every pin is one of a kind, and an original painting of a dog chilling in a garden on wood.

https://www.instagram.com/alissacreno/ https://www.alissacreno.com