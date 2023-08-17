Therapist Cassidy Duhadway of Purple Sky Counseling leads a conversation on the subject of empowering parents. She tells us ways to support your children’s mental well-being through transitions, which is timely for back-to-school starting, and routines changing.
1. Emotional Support and Communication:
– Foster open conversations between parents and children to address emotions and concerns.
– Provide guidance on validating children’s feelings and creating a positive atmosphere at home.
2. Structured Routines and Social Connections:
– Establish consistent daily routines to offer stability and reduce anxiety.
– Encourage social reintegration by facilitating interactions with friends and classmates.
3. Parental Resilience and Empowerment:
– Equip parents with strategies to manage their own stress and model emotional resilience.
– Empower parents to involve children in problem-solving and celebrate small achievements.
4. Tips for parents
– Recognize your own stress and emotions
– Practice emotional regulation skills
– Let their emotions NOT be your emotions or fault
– Let your kids see you use the tools / techniques you are showing them
– Work with your kids