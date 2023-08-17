Therapist Cassidy Duhadway of Purple Sky Counseling leads a conversation on the subject of empowering parents. She tells us ways to support your children’s mental well-being through transitions, which is timely for back-to-school starting, and routines changing.



1. Emotional Support and Communication:

– Foster open conversations between parents and children to address emotions and concerns.

– Provide guidance on validating children’s feelings and creating a positive atmosphere at home.



2. Structured Routines and Social Connections:

– Establish consistent daily routines to offer stability and reduce anxiety.

– Encourage social reintegration by facilitating interactions with friends and classmates.



3. Parental Resilience and Empowerment:

– Equip parents with strategies to manage their own stress and model emotional resilience.

– Empower parents to involve children in problem-solving and celebrate small achievements.

4. Tips for parents

– Recognize your own stress and emotions

– Practice emotional regulation skills

– Let their emotions NOT be your emotions or fault

– Let your kids see you use the tools / techniques you are showing them

– Work with your kids

