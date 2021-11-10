Support Utah’s deaf community with a fun casino night

This week’s “A Shot with Shaadie” segment brought Sunny Ranjbar, organizer of Casino Soiree, and Maclain Drake, CEO & Founder of Vibe Music Events. Together the two talked about the upcoming Charity Gala at the Leonardo to help raise funds and awareness for the deaf community of Salt Lake City through the Hearing Loss Legal Fund.

The gala will be a “Casina Soiree” theme and feature live musical performances by renowned actor and musician, Leon from Leon and The People’s. As well as silent auctions, raffles, poker tournaments, and a full bar.

There are no organizations in Utah that exist specifically for the funding and advocacy of the deaf community in Utah, which is why this gala is so important. The first goal of the gala is to provide for the legal needs of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. Second, provide legal education and advocacy. Third, to form relationships with key political, legal, and educational institutions in Utah.

If you are a business or individual interested in sponsoring this event click here. If you are interested in attending tickets are available to the public here. More information can be found on the website or by contacting (801) 330-8420.