Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — In today’s fast-paced world, taking the time to take care of yourself has become more important than ever. From adults to children, the concept of self-care has gained recognition as a vital component of overall well-being. Joni Clark from The Children’s Center Utah joined us on the show to share about two events: A Food Truck Face Off charity event and International Self-Care Day.

Utah’s Food Truck Face Off – A Feast for a Cause On July 8, Liberty Park in Utah will host more than 25 food trucks for the ninth annual Food Truck Face Off. It is a family-friendly event aims to raise funds for three deserving nonprofits: Fourth Street Clinic, The Children’s Center Utah, and Utah Community Action. Attendees can enjoy live music, explore a beer garden, and even get a chance to win a Traeger Grill.

International Self-Care Day – A Global Emphasis on Well-being On July 24, people across the globe celebrate International Self-Care Day, emphasizing the significance of self-care as a foundation for wellness. This will encourage individuals to prioritize self-care in their daily routines, recognizing its positive impact on mental, physical, and emotional health. While self-care is often associated with adults, it is equally essential for children to learn and practice at a young age. By introducing self-care habits early on, children can develop valuable skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

For further guidance, the link provided (https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/simple-self-care-habits-for-kids) offers detailed information on implementing self-care habits for children.