SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you ready to witness some of the best dance performances in Salt Lake City? Then get ready for RUSH SLC – a one-of-a-kind solo, duo, and trio dance competition that promises to give you an unforgettable experience. Justin Sorenson joined us on the show to share all the details about this exciting event.

RUSH SLC is composed of professionals who know exactly what you want – a dance competition that brings together some of the best dancers from across the region. The judges are world-renowned dancers and choreographers who will ensure that the competition is fair and that every dancer gets the recognition they deserve.

“We won’t start before 8am or go past 10pm because we value your time,” says Justin. And that’s not all, the competition also includes a free workshop by judges Nick Silverio and Ramita Ravi. All dancers will receive a free t-shirt and a unique award. The top 5 dancers will be awarded crowns, and each studio receives one free scholarship for a student of their choice.

Mention GTU and get 10% off new registration. To learn more about RUSH SLC, you can email them at rushslcdance@gmail.com or follow them on Instagram @Rushslcdance.