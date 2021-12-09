Support local theatre by watching A Christmas Carol live

A Christmas Carol musical is coming to town this holiday season! Dan Farr and Cliff Harris are here discussing their upcoming musical starting this weekend at the Draper Historic Theatre. They even brought along some of their actors to give our viewers a sneak peek!

This is a huge production that they’ve been working on for most of the year to ensure it’s ready for just this month. Harris has played Scrooge every year since 2008 and he said he only gets a haircut once a year to really resemble his character. He thinks nothing is more fun than playing the villain and jokes that he gets to treat Farr’s character horribly.

Farr plays Mr. Fezziwig which he said is fun because it creates contrast between their two characters. Viewers get to see Farr as they’ve never seen him before! This is his second year being involved since his daughter convinced him to do it with her which he said loves and wants to continue this tradition.

Draper Historic Theatre is a complete non-profit which offers acting classes and allows kids to get involved. Come watch A Christmas Carol on Dec. 9, 12-14, 16, and 19-21 to support theatre in our community and use code “GTU21” for $2 off each ticket. Tickets can be purchased on their website and be sure to watch the video above to see their sneak peek!