Support local talent at an upcoming art show!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Utah Art Market is a local business supporting local artists and crafters for over 25 years. Nanette Amis, Owner of Utah Art Market shares how the business started in her backyard with a handful of vendors and now has transitioned into a large space in Foothill Village with over 130 vendors.

Utah Art Market Show Dates

Spring Show: April 22-24 & April 29-May 1: 10 AM – 7 PM and

1•3•5 Fine Art Show: Friday, June 25, 5-9 PM

Location:

Foothill Village in the old Stein Mart building on 1400 S Foothill Blvd in Salt Lake City

Nanette says the art shows will have the best selection of handmade arts and crafts in the valley.

With every item carefully curated, Nanette loves to create opportunities for new emerging artists and crafters but ensures that because of her high standards she will only accept those that she feels will sell well to her clientele.

Utah Art Market sells original art, prints, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, woodworking, food, photography, fiber arts, and much more!

With a large space-plenty of room to physically distance, masks still required

For Applications visit online here.

Promotion: 3 – $100 gift certificates to Utah Art Market, follow @utahartmarket on IG, tag 3 friends and repost. Winners will be announced Wednesday the 21st, the day before the show starts.