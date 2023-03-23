SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Springtime is here and what better way to brighten up your home than to get all the cute apparel from local vendors. The Creators Collective is a pop up market that brings over 60 vendors together to share their creations and products with the community. This next market is happening this weekend on March 25 from 11am to 4pm. This market is a great place to get easter gifts, spring décor, and other gifty items such as:

Cake pops

Stuffed animals

Clothing

Handmade jewelry

And so much more!!! One cool thing about the creator’s collective is that you can make it an entire experience. It ear piercings, hair tinsel, permanent jewelry, etc. With all these fun experiences you can make it a girl’s day with shopping and self-care. Right now, there is a giveaway for $50 in shipping credit on her Instagram. For more information on that giveaway visit the market or follow them on social media.

Today in the studio we were joined by Delilah Collings, the owner and founder, to talk about her markets. This year they have 8 markets in total planned. If you are a small business looking for support, you can sign up to be a part of one. For notifications when sign up starts follow her on Instagram: @creatorscollectivemarket.