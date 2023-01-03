AMERICAN FORK, Utah (Good Things Utah) The Utah County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) has been providing support and services to child victims of abuse and neglect in the Utah County area since the early 90s. Located in Provo, the CJC has seen an increase in demand for its services over the years, leading to the opening of a second location in June 2020. Associate Director, Heather Allen joined us on the show to tell how viewers can help.

The North County CJC, located in American Fork, currently facilitates around 350 child victim interviews per year. However, due to the growing demand for services, the CJC has been working towards establishing a permanent location in American Fork. In November 2020, The Friends of the Utah County CJC purchased an 1871 home that was to be renovated as the permanent location of the American Fork CJC.

Unfortunately, the renovations have been delayed due to COVID-19 and other complications, resulting in a two-year delay. In July 2022, the CJC began working with Construction Management Pros to finally begin renovations on the building. However, due to the delays and complications, the cost of renovations has increased.

The Friends of the Utah County Children’s Justice Center kindly request donations from the community to help complete the renovations of the building. Donations can be sent through Venmo to @CJC-Provo. The CJC’s work is vital in supporting child victims of abuse and neglect, and any support from the community is greatly appreciated.