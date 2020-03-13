Support for our trans community

Live Now
Genderbands is a nonprofit with the goal of helping transgendered people pay for their transition. Transitioning is expensive, and most insurance companies won’t pay for it. Help happens in several ways. With surgery grants to those in Canada, USA, and mexico. Genderbands gives out free chest binders for those that are trans-masculine.

The purple soiree happens March 28th, and includes cocktails, dinner, and speakers, including a past-grand recipient. Guests will enjoy music, and awards, including the trans-pioneer award, which goes to someone making a difference in the trans community.

Follow genderbands at instagram.com/genderbands and learn more about the gala at http://www.genderbender.org/gala

