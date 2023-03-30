Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld, PhD joined us this morning to wrap up the experience of coaching Elsha Hill and family. Elsha is mom to a blended family of six young kids, ages 1 to 13. Elsha has been working with Alisa throughout the month and sharing her experiences on our show each week.

The changes in parenting mindset and behavior through the month are remarkable. Dr. Alisa talks us through her weekly outline, including one-on-one time, affirmations, and so much more.

Today was the first day husband Colby and the kids joined us to share his experience and observations, and why it’s been beneficial to have a coach for their family.

Want to work with Dr. Van Langeveld? Her coaching program is beginning in April where a small group coaching experience will be going through these same topics and strategies.

For more info: @10minutestogether