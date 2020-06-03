Super model Paulina Porizkova shares a no-makeup selfie

- The 55 year old says this is what she looks like when she wakes up in the morning and her Instagram post is refreshingly real. Paulina Porizkova goes on to say she doesn’t look bad for someone who has not taken any “interventions” but she “is certainly not 22”. Porizkova has been open about how she’s approached aging as a model. She says everyday she looks in the mirror and asks, “is today the day?” She acknowledges that it’s tough to age after being part of a career that so long depended on her appearance. And though she loves makeup she’s wearing less of it these days. The model says she likes to throw on mascara, false lashes, foundation and go.