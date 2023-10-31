- These Mario-inspired treats are super easy and festive, you can throw them together for a birthday party or even a quick Halloween goodie for the kids. Joining us in the kitchen this morning are local food bloggers Kimberly Pettitt and Lindy Davies to put it all together for us.
- Mario Star Rice Krispies
- Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 10oz bag of mini Jet-Puff marshmallows
- 6 cups of rice krispies cereal
- vanilla frosting (your choice)
- yellow food dye
- black edible marker or black sprinkles
- Directions:
- In large saucepan brown the butter.
- Transfer butter to a bigger pot and add marshmallows. Stir until completely melted.
- Add the 6 cups of rice krispies cereal and sprinkle sea salt all over. Stir until well coated.
- Transfer to coated pan. Let them set
- Add 3-5 squirts of yellow dye to the frosting.
- With either a star shaped cookie cutter or knife, cut the Rice Krispies into star shapes.
- Spread a good layer of yellow frosting onto the cut out star.
- Draw on some eyes with edible black marker or use black sprinkles.
- Piranha plants: paper sucker sticks, green grapes, strawberries
- Marshmallow mushrooms: paper sucker sticks, marshmallows, red and green candy melts, white sprinkles, edible black marker
- For jars: clear party favor jars from walmart, red and green tissue paper, sticky mustaches, popcorn
For jars: clear party favor jars from walmart, red and green tissue paper, sticky mustaches, popcorn
Super Mario treat ideas that are easy and delicious
by: Nicea DeGering
