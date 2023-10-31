  • These Mario-inspired treats are super easy and festive, you can throw them together for a birthday party or even a quick Halloween goodie for the kids. Joining us in the kitchen this morning are local food bloggers Kimberly Pettitt and Lindy Davies to put it all together for us.
    • Mario Star Rice Krispies
    • Ingredients:
      • 1 stick of butter
      • 1 10oz bag of mini Jet-Puff marshmallows
      • 6 cups of rice krispies cereal
      • vanilla frosting (your choice)
      • yellow food dye
      • black edible marker or black sprinkles
    • Directions:
      • In large saucepan brown the butter.
      • Transfer butter to a bigger pot and add marshmallows. Stir until completely melted.
      • Add the 6 cups of rice krispies cereal and sprinkle sea salt all over. Stir until well coated.
      • Transfer to coated pan. Let them set
      • Add 3-5 squirts of yellow dye to the frosting.
      • With either a star shaped cookie cutter or knife, cut the Rice Krispies into star shapes.
      • Spread a good layer of yellow frosting onto the cut out star.
      • Draw on some eyes with edible black marker or use black sprinkles.
  • Piranha plants: paper sucker sticks, green grapes, strawberries
  • Marshmallow mushrooms: paper sucker sticks, marshmallows, red and green candy melts, white sprinkles, edible black marker
  • For jars: clear party favor jars from walmart, red and green tissue paper, sticky mustaches, popcorn
    • Follow @lindy_davies and @kimberlymarielifestyle for more fun ideas!