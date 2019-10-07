SunRiver Golf Club: The perfect location to golf in October

Unlike Northern Utah, the weather in St George is still warm and welcoming. If you feel like you need to get another 18 holes in before the winter hits then head down to Southern Utah’s SunRiver Golf Club for some of the best golfing around this time of year.

Larry Ricketts, a PGA Golf Pro with the club says October 1st through the end of May is the ideal time to come down. He says, “This is the time to come out. It’s when the course is really good.”

Set in the Virgin River Valley and surrounded by the most colorful desert landscape in the country, SunRiver Golf Club will leave you wondering if it was the best round of golf you’ve ever had. With Oktoberfest coming up the 18th and 19th of October, an event that’s sure to inspire a party atmosphere, what better time to come down and experience the world class course in the sunny climate of St. George.

The ladies of Good Things Utah might need a little extra help before applying their skills on a full 18 on SunRiver Golf Course, but you may not.

If you’re interested in setting your tee time, visit sunrivergolf.com for more information.

