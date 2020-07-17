Sunflower Festival at Cross E Ranch

For the first time ever, Cross E Ranch is bringing you a stunning Sunflower Festival! With 14 acres, the sunflower field has over 20 varieties of Sunflowers with more than 750,000 blooms over the course of the festival! Each variety peaks at a different time so there is always at least one area of the field at its peak.

Everyone gets a free sunflower to take home with admission, and if you want more, such as a bouquet, it’s just $2 dollars a stem with discounts for dozens, and half dozens. It’s a great way to have fun safely and locally because you’ll be enjoying an expansive field where social distancing is easy.

Ticket sales give you timed entry so Cross E Ranch can monitor, and limit the number of people allowed in at any given time. It’s a great opportunity for family pictures, engagements, bridals, and for your own social media!

Owners and siblings Heather and Dalon are wonderful, and there staff is friendly. Any of them are happy to help you out, answer your questions, and tell you how to pick the perfect sunflower!

Visit Cross E Ranch at 3500 N. 2200 W. SLC and get your tickets online at www.crosseranch.com