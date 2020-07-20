Sundree Accessories is local, run by a group of close girl friends and moms, and launched in April! They are constantly getting in brand-new product, often selling out, and and they launch a beautiful new collection every 2 -3 weeks. Collections are full of new and exciting jewelry and hair items.

Each collection has a super fun theme. We took a look at the current one, called Morp 2010. This pays tribute to the 10 year high school reunion for the girls that isn’t taking place due to the pandemic. The earrings reflect a song they would have danced to at prom, or sweethearts.

We also learned how to accessorize through the summer, and what earrings to wear poolside or boating. There are small and dainty options, larger lightweight pieces, as well as both casual and dressy options.

Shop at @sundreeaccessories and online at www.sundreeaccessories.com. The girls are offering GTU viewers a discount code online for 15% off your order with code: GOODTHINGSUTAH