Sundance kicks off today and swearing means you’re intelligent

- On Good Things Utah today – It will look different this year, for the first time ever the festival will be coming to you, both online and in the real world across the United States and beyond. “Despite the challenges this year has brought, nothing could stop us from celebrating independent film, visionary artists, unique perspectives, and you, our adventurous audiences,” says Sundance Film Festival Director, Tabitha Jackson. We’ll tell you where you can get tickets to tune in!
- Plus, our nutty discussion from Wednesday has spilled over into our Thursday morning. Nicea and Surae brought their favorite almond flavors to try and convert Reagan over to their side. Tune in for an epic taste test!
- And 22-year-old Amanda Gorman has already penned her very first children’s book! Gorman first unveiled the book’s cover just one day before she became a household name for reciting “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration.
- And finally, do you have a filthy mouth? Don’t apologize, swearing may be a sign of verbal superiority, studies have shown, and may provide other possible rewards as well. “The advantages of swearing are many,” said Timothy Jay, professor emeritus of psychology at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, who has studied swearing for more than 40 years. “The benefits of swearing have just emerged in the last two decades, as a result of a lot of research on brain and emotion, along with much better technology to study brain anatomy,” Jay said. We’ll tell you what using bad words says about your personality!
- And at the end of the show, McDonald’s gets on the Throwback Thursday bandwagon with low low prices. You won’t believe what you will be paying for a large fry! Join us for all the delicious details on GTU at 9:00.