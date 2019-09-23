Summit Vista cooks up a delicious chicken tortilla soup

Summit Vista is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging. With a wide variety of amenities, access to healthcare, and focus on wellness, Summit Vista sets seniors up for success in their freedom years.

“We call this empowered aging.” says Marcus Cordova, Associate Executive Director at Summit Vista.

At Summit Vista residents truly feel like they are part of a vibrant community. Residents are actively involved and by doing so, they create a sense of community that is unique and welcoming. Summit Vista’s Aspen Meadows Clubhouse and Red Pine Ridge apartment building are open and residents are enjoying the many features and amenities they have to offer including a full salon and spa, social clubs, fitness and yoga studio, art studio, and more. You’ll also find gourmet restaurants where inspired dishes like Summit Vista’s chicken tortilla soup are the norm.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

2 small ears corn, shucked or 1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 medium yellow onion, diced (1 1/2 cups)

2 medium carrots, diced (1 ½ cups)

2-3 stalks celery, diced 1 ½ cups)

1 ½ cups red bell pepper diced

2 cups diced roasted green chilies

2 jalapenos, seeded and diced

4 cloves garlic, minced (1 1/2 Tbsp)

6 cups chicken broth or stock

1 (14.5 oz) can fire roasted tomatoes

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Your favorite hot sauce to taste (I like Chalula)

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 large avocado, diced

Directions:

Use shredded Mexican blend cheese, sour cream, tortilla strips or chips for serving Preheat a grill over medium-high heat to about 450 degrees. In a small bowl whisk together 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp cumin, 3/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper and 1/4 tsp sugar. Brush chicken with 1 Tbsp olive oil then season both sides with chili powder mixture. Grill about 5 – 6 minutes per side until thickest part of chicken registers 165 degrees. Let rest on cutting board 5 minutes then dice into small cubes. If using fresh corn cobs, grill shucked corn on medium-high heat, turning every 3 minutes, until slightly charred, about 9 minutes total. Cut corn kernels from cobs. Heat remaining 1 Tbsp oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrots and red bell peppers and sauté 5 minutes then jalapenos, green chilies and garlic and sauté 2 minutes longer. Pour in broth, tomatoes, remaining 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp cumin, granulated garlic and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add Worcestershire and hot sauce. Bring to a light boil over medium-high heat then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 15 minutes, if using frozen corn add during the last 5 minutes. Add chicken and corn to soup along with cilantro and lime juice. Add diced avocados to each serving as well as cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips.

