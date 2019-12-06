Summit Vista: A quick look inside Utah’s most innovative retirement community

Nicea joined Kelly Ornberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Summit Vista, to talk about their innovative retirement community and see first hand what it has to offer. Summit Vista opened in Taylorsville and made its mark by being the first “Life Plan Community” in the state of Utah.

Kelly said the retirement living facility stands apart from other retirement homes because it puts a huge emphasis on setting seniors up for success in their years of freedom. It’s called “empowered aging.” In other words, Summit Vista is a place for seniors to actually enjoy themselves!

Summit Vista offers amenities and features similar to that of a luxurious resort. From restaurant-quality food, a covered pool open all season, and a full salon and spa, to a wide range of social clubs, yoga, and art, this is a place your loved ones will want to spend their retirement time!

In addition, residents can choose from a selection of 36 unique floor plans to fit their needs.

