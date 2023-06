Salt Lake City, Utah (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Take some time this summer to take care of yourself. One of the best ways to process your feelings is through journaling. Lexie Dopp, owner of LEFA Collective, joined us on the show with 3 tips to make journaling a habit:

Keep your journal in sight

Schedule it out in your calendar

Romanticize your experience

