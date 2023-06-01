SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Mother-daughter duo, Dianna & Alyssa joined GTU to share their fresh fruit tarts that are perfect for summer. Dianna & Alyssa love to create new recipes and experiment with flavor combinations, for more recipes check out their In Fine Taste blog.
TART SHELLS
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Instructions:
- Beat butter and sugar together until fluffy.
- Add egg and beat well.
- Slowly add flour and incorporate into dough just until flour disappears.
- Form small balls of dough and press into tart pans or mini muffin pans. (Do not prick.)
- Bake at 375 degrees for 8-12 minutes or until tart shells are slightly golden.
- Cool on cooling rack until ready to fill.
NOTE: This recipe will make: 36 small tart shells; 12 medium tart shells or 1 large tart shell.
EASY CUSTARD
Ingredients:
- 1 package (4.6 ounces) vanilla instant pudding
- 1 ¾ cups half and half
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
Instructions:
- Stir pudding mix into 1¾ cups half and half and beat until well blended.
- Chill in refrigerator until ready to use.
SHORT CUT FRUIT GLAZE
Ingredients:
- 1 cup apricot or apple jelly
- 2-3 Tablespoons water
Instructions:
- Heat in microwave safe dish for 30 seconds until it has thinned out, then stir to combine. Let cool before brushing on fruit.
TO ASSEMBLE FRUIT TARTS
- If you will serve within two hours, skip first step below.
- Very lightly brush the bottom of tart shells with glaze (this will keep them from getting soggy if you aren’t serving for several hours.)
- Place 1-2 teaspoons of custard in bottom of each tart shell.
- Arrange fruit slices artistically over custard.
- Gently brush tops of fruit with fruit glaze. (This will give your fruit a fresh, glossy look.)
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.