SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Mother-daughter duo, Dianna & Alyssa joined GTU to share their fresh fruit tarts that are perfect for summer. Dianna & Alyssa love to create new recipes and experiment with flavor combinations, for more recipes check out their In Fine Taste blog.

TART SHELLS

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

½ cup white sugar

1 egg

2 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Instructions:

Beat butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add egg and beat well. Slowly add flour and incorporate into dough just until flour disappears. Form small balls of dough and press into tart pans or mini muffin pans. (Do not prick.) Bake at 375 degrees for 8-12 minutes or until tart shells are slightly golden. Cool on cooling rack until ready to fill.

NOTE: This recipe will make: 36 small tart shells; 12 medium tart shells or 1 large tart shell.

EASY CUSTARD

Ingredients:

1 package (4.6 ounces) vanilla instant pudding

1 ¾ cups half and half

½ teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

Stir pudding mix into 1¾ cups half and half and beat until well blended. Chill in refrigerator until ready to use.

SHORT CUT FRUIT GLAZE

Ingredients:

1 cup apricot or apple jelly

2-3 Tablespoons water

Instructions:

Heat in microwave safe dish for 30 seconds until it has thinned out, then stir to combine. Let cool before brushing on fruit.

TO ASSEMBLE FRUIT TARTS

If you will serve within two hours, skip first step below. Very lightly brush the bottom of tart shells with glaze (this will keep them from getting soggy if you aren’t serving for several hours.) Place 1-2 teaspoons of custard in bottom of each tart shell. Arrange fruit slices artistically over custard. Gently brush tops of fruit with fruit glaze. (This will give your fruit a fresh, glossy look.) Refrigerate until ready to serve.