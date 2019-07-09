It’s all about the shoes! From date night to running errands with your kids, Bohme has the perfect shoe for every occasion. Co-founder, Fernanda Bohme, stopped by GTU to talk about summer’s hottest shoe styles.

One of the most important aspects of your outfit are the shoes. They can either dress up an outfit or make it casual. Fernanda shared how pairing a simple sandal with a dress can be appropriate for a day at the park with your kids. If you need to dress it up for date night, add a heel and you are ready to go.

One of the biggest shoe trends of the summer are espadrilles. They are comfortable, effortless, and can be worn for any occasion. Whether they are opened or closed toed, you definitely need a pair! The second trend is snake’s skin. This fun pattern adds a little spice to your outfit without a whole lot of effort. Another big trend is using your shoes to add a pop of color. You can wear something more neutral up top and then add the fun bright color with your shoes. The possibilities are endless with Bohme’s must-have array of shoes!

Don't forget to check out their newest store at City Creek.

