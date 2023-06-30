Salt Lake City, Utah (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you’re in the mood for something fresh this summer, try out Kianna Williams‘ watermelon salad recipe.

Ingredients:

2 cups watermelon, cubed

2 cups fresh mozzarella pearls

1 cup fresh basil, chopped

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 cups mixed spring greens

Balsamic vinegar, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions: Toss together the watermelon, mozzarella, basil, scallions and oil. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over a bed of greens. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar if desired.