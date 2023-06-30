Salt Lake City, Utah (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you’re in the mood for something fresh this summer, try out Kianna Williams‘ watermelon salad recipe.

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups watermelon, cubed
  • 2 cups fresh mozzarella pearls
  • 1 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 2 tbsp avocado oil
  • 2 cups mixed spring greens
  • Balsamic vinegar, to taste
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions: Toss together the watermelon, mozzarella, basil, scallions and oil. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over a bed of greens. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar if desired.