Summer trends with One Loved Babe clothing

Utah is full of clothing boutiques, but what makes One Loved Babe different are the unique and fashion forward items, chosen with care by owner Melanie DeVore. Melanie tells us the shop started in her basement, and has now grown to a Lindon brick and mortar. The store front is adorable, and in the back is the large warehouse. The warehouse at the location means that anything you see online, you’re going to be able to get when you stop in!

Melanie showed off a total of four looks and talked us through the trends for summer. High waist jeans, graphic tees, leopard print, midi skirts, and tie-dye. Best of all, the shop carries sizes for all body types, ranging from XS to 3X.

Shop One Loved Babe in person 1396 W 200 S Building 1, Unit E Lindon. And online www.onelovedbabe.com instagram: nstagram.com/onelovedbabe