SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Today is the summer solstice, the official start of summer for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year. As we soak in the warmth and embrace the longer daylight hours, there’s another celestial phenomenon taking place up above. Research Astrophysicist and PUNCH Mission Scientist, Nicholeen Viall, joined us on the show to shed some light on the fascinating world of our star, the Sun.

Join in on the fun celebrating our star by visiting: go.nasa.gov/HelioBigYear