Summer products and gift ideas for Dads

We’re looking ahead to Father’s Day coming up on June 20th. Dawn Mccarthy of Dawn’s Corner came by to show us some perfect gifts for the Dad in your life.

SOUNDBOKS

The SOUNDBOKS is the only Bluetooth speaker of its kind with concert-level volume at 126 dB, TeamUP wireless to connect and configure up to five SOUNDBOKS speakers—plus microphone and instrument inputs, and even a removable steel grill for easy customization to dad’s favorite color. Amazingly durable and fully portable with no need for external power, the SOUNDBOKS is the only Bluetooth speaker with a removable battery that can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Take it anywhere and experience music like never before.

Febreze

Looking for a unique gift for Dad or the Dog Dad? I have the perfect gift idea for under 7 dollars…Febreze AIR comes in various scents, including Wood, which has hints of Amber & Cedar, and Forest, which offers a fresh scent making you feel like your outdoors. Both of these scents are amazing, and dads go crazy for them since their beyond the traditional flower varieties. For my Dog dads, Febreze FABRIC in the same scents is perfect for eliminating those pet odors on tough-to-wash fabrics such as couches and rugs. If you are a pet lover-you need this product- you can pick these up nationwide or I get mine at Target or Walmart.

PeachSkinSheets

The Original PeachSkinSheets are GREAT for hot sleepers, which makes them the perfect gift for hot dads this Father’s Day! Breathable, ultra-soft, pill-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and anti-snag bed sheets featuring thermal control and moisture management properties…warm sleepers stay cool, and cool sleepers stay cozy. The durable athletic grade performance SMART fabric wicks away moisture to keep you drier and more comfortable. Best of all, they have a luxurious 1500 Thread Count level of softness with a brushed PeachSkin finish on both sides. Don’t let Dad sleep another night on anything less than breathable, moisture-wicking, ultra-soft PeachSkinSheets! Available in 24 colors!

Creative Memories

Creative Memories creates beautiful high-end memory-keeping products, which make great sentimental gifts for Dad, and lots of fun putting them together. The My First Photo Album kit is ideal for kids 8 and under to create their mini-album for dad and the Staycation scrapbooking bundle is perfect for people of all ages to document their dad’s extraordinary legacy.

Nesting Days Men’s Carrier

The perfect gift for the new dad, this carrier is proportioned to hold babies 7 to 18 pounds. It holds baby skin-to-skin, kissably close, and hands-free in a revolutionary way for babies to bond with Dad. The built-in tank top needs to fit snug against the adult’s chest, and the outer shirt-carrier should fit tighter than an ordinary shirt.

We’re also prepping for summer with some fun products, Dawn stuck around to show some fun products to check out.

LA Wedge

The LA Wedge was created for summer enthusiasts and allows you to

keep your head rested while relaxing. Its opening perfect for storing valuable and keeping them dry, safe. and offers storage space that can to keep beverages cold for hours.

REDKEN

REDKEN Acidic Bonding Concentrate + REDKEN Deep Clean Dry Shampoo- The New Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate contains Citric Acid, an alpha hydroxy acid within our concentrated Bonding Care Complex to reinforces weakened bonds to improve strength and hair resiliency. Redken’s Deep Clean Dry Shampoo is formulated for maximum oil absorption and clean. Includes rice and tapioca starches to fight oily roots and absorbs heavy oil on all hair types. Provides cooling sensation for a deep clean feel.

Evereden is the first and only family skincare brand that approaches nontoxic, plant-based skincare with a science-backed approach. Their team of Moms in Medicine provide profound knowledge in the formulation process as experts in their fields of dermatology, while their own experiences as mothers allow a deeper understanding of what parents are looking for. The result is family skincare that goes above and beyond the fastest standards, with unrivaled expertise at helm.

Febreze

When the warm weather rolls in, there tend to be more bad odors in our homes. To help tackle those odors before you notice, go purchase the Febreze Fade Defy PLUG. It not only eliminates bad odors but provides a fresh scent that lasts for a full 50 days on the low setting. Dawn’s big issue with plugs is that the great scent tends to fade too quickly but trust me, this one lasts. And she love this Bamboo scent – it’s a little earthy and helps create some Zen in her home. This is a great tip to start prepping for summer… and those odors that come along with the season.

Role Play Camper Van

Role Play Camper Van will be an item your little ones would love. This is perfect for your Wherever their imagination takes them! children’s imagination and has gorgeous designs and fun opening side doors and windows, children can while away the hours at any location. Wherever their imagination takes them!

