Magie Faber of Magpie Sweets & Eats came to Good Things Utah to showcase the versatile dips that will be a must for each summer! All three of these dips have the same base, mayonnaise and sour cream. Faber says you can substitute the mayo vegan mayo and you can substitute sour cream for ricotta. The sour cream will provide creaminess and the mayo will provide the perfect tangy twist. These dips are easy to change up!

For the base:

1 ½ sour cream

1 ½ mayonnaise

1 tbsp Worchestershire

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 ½ tsp Dijon Mustard

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp Kosher salt

French Onion Dip:

¾ cup base

1 cup caramel onions

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Mexican Street Corn Dip:

1 cup base

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1-3 tsp minced jalapenos

½ cup crumbled queso fresco

2 tbsp minced cilantro

1 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Dill Dip:

Remainder of base mixture (approx. 1- 1 ½ cup)

1 ½ cup of dried dill or ¼ cup of fresh dill

1-2 tbsp of lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

For more delicious and unique recipes, follow Farber on Instagram