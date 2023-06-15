SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – We welcomed Ganel-Lyn Condie as she explained her take on the “Summer of saying no”. Condie pops the question, “What if this summer was different?” By saying no to things that are draining or distract you from living in the present moment you can say yes to more things that will benefit your life. Condie presented five things we can say no to so we can say yes to more.

Starting off strong, say no to adding more things to your schedule, and ignore FOMO. Instead, say yes to being more present when you are completing the tasks in your schedule.

Next, say no to clothes that aren’t comfortable. This summer we are saying yes to relaxing more.

No more social media, it’s draining. We are going to read more!

Let’s say no to trying to change your body. Alternatively, we are going to say yes to movement and fun. It is important to be grateful for our amazing body and everything it can do for us.

Lastly, we are not making long do-to lists, this only stress you out. Say yes to being instead of doing.