Sundance, UT (Good Things Utah) – Summer is the perfect time to fall in love with new films and actors. Sundance provides a calming atmosphere to do just this! Basil Tsiokos, Senior Programmer at Sundance Film Festival, joined us today to discuss a free summer screening event for all Utah locals.

The event, Local Lens, will be happening this weekend, July 26th – 29th, in Park City, Salt Lake City, West Valley, and Oakley, with indoor and outdoor screenings of 2023 Sundance Film Festival favorites.

The full schedule of Local Lens offerings can be found at https://www.sundance.org/local-lens. Screenings are free to the public, but they recommend RSVPing to secure your spot. Follow along on social media @sundanceorg to see all the fun events coming to Sundance this summer.