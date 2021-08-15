Summer Heirloom Tomato Soup with Basil Pesto and Crème Fraiche

We were very excited to have Chef Hillori from Blissful Bites with us on the show today. She shared with us her recipe for Summer Heirloom Tomato Soup with Basil Pesto & Crème Fraiche.
Summer Heirloom Tomato Soup with Basil Pesto & Crème Fraiche
Serves: 6
Ingredients
-1/4 cup butter, ghee or olive oil
-1 cup shallots or onions, chopped
-3 cloves garlic, minced
-5 pounds Heirloom tomatoes, cut into big pieces (seeds removed if many)
-1/2 cup broth or water (I will use depending on how juicy my tomatoes are)
-Salt and pepper, to taste
-Basil Pesto Sauce (see recipe)
-Crème Fraiche (see recipe)
Directions
- Melt the butter, ghee or olive oil in a wide soup pot over low heat.
- Add the diced onions and slowly simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Add in the garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add the tomatoes to the pot, along with some salt to taste.
- If your tomatoes are not as juicy, add ½ cup of vegetable stock or water.
- Cover and cook for 3 hours.
- Give the pot a stir in between cooking to make sure the tomatoes aren’t sticking
- If you’ve used juicy ones, there should be plenty of liquid.
- When the soup has simmered for the time allotted, fill your blender with about half of the soup and blend until it reaches a smooth consistency (do not fill too high as the soup can be very hot and develop pressure when turned on). Place in a separate bowl and add the remaining soup ingredients and continue to blend the rest of the soup.
- Add the strained soup back to your pot and taste for seasoning, adding salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste.
- Dollop with crème fraiche and a bit of pesto sauce for a rich and delicious flavor.
- Enjoy!!
Note: If seeds are hard to remove from the tomatoes and you prefer no skin, pour the blended soup through a fine-mesh strainer or food mill to remove the seeds and skins.
If you have a high-powered blender, you may not need to strain the soup as it will blend up into a smooth creamy consistency. The skins have a lot of lycopene, which is a healthful antioxidant, so she tries to keep those in my soup.
Homemade Crème Fraiche (The French Version of Sour Cream)
Makes 2 cups
Ingredients
-1-pint heavy whipping cream (NOT ultra-pasteurized)
-2 – 3 tablespoons cultured buttermilk
Directions
- In a clean glass jar, combine heavy cream and buttermilk and give it a stir to incorporate the ingredients.
- Cover with cheesecloth or any breathable material.
- Place in a warm area such as an oven with the light turned on (70 – 75 degrees) for 24 hours.
- Remove and give it a stir.
- Place it in the fridge for another 24 hours.
- Enjoy with anything you might eat sour cream on. We love it on waffles, French toast or served with Lox and Bagels, or a dollop on soups and stews.
Basil Pesto Sauce
Ingredients
-2 cups basil leaves, well packed
-2 cloves garlic, lightly crushed and peeled
-1/2 cup toasted nuts (pine nuts, walnuts)
-¼ – ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
-¼ – ½ cup EVOO
-Sea salt
Directions
- Place basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts and parmesan cheese in a food processor or blender and process until leaves are finely chopped.
- With the machine running, add olive oil in a slow steady stream (for a thinner consistency add more oil)
- After the oil is incorporated, turn off the machine and add salt and to taste (parmesan cheese can be salty, so it’s always good to taste before you add more).
- If not using immediately, store in an air-tight container with a thin coating of olive oil on top to keep the sauce from turning dark.
- Pesto will keep in the fridge for a week or more
